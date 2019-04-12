BEAUMONT, Texas — We are now a step closer to knowing the new UIL districts for the 2020-21 athletic season. This morning the University Interscholastic League released their conference cutoff numbers that will be used during February's biennial realignment.

Here's the quick breakdown of who is going up, and who is going down for all sports.

MOVING UP

Lumberton from 4A to 5A

Orangefield from 3A to 4A

MOVING DOWN

Beaumont United from 6A to 5A

Vidor from 5A to 4A

Things become more detailed for football. For all classes besides 6A, schools are split into divisions. Here's a look at those changes.

MOVING UP

Lumberton from 4A-DI to 5A-DII

Orangefield from 3A-DI to 4A-DII

West Hardin from 2A-DII to 2A-DI

MOVING DOWN

Beaumont United from 6A to 5A-DI

Vidor from 5A-DII to 4A-DI

Bridge City from 4A-DI to 4A-DII

Warren from 3A-DI to 3A-DII

Conference Cutoff Numbers for 2020-21 and 2021-22

6A: 2200 and Above (249 schools)

5A: 1210-2219 (254 schools)

4A: 515-1209 (202 schools)

3A: 230-514 (236 schools)

2A: 105-229 (200 schools)

1A: 104.9 and Below (220 schools)

Football Division I and Division II Numbers

6A: 2200 and Above (249 schools)

5A-Division I: 1900-2219 (126 schools)

5A-Division II: 1210-1899 (125 schools)

4A-Division I: 885-1209 (92 schools)

4A-Division II: 515-884 (92 schools)

3A-Division I: 350-514 (106 schools)

3A-Division II: 230-349 (106 schools)

2A-Division I: 165.5-229 (96 schools)

2A-Division II: 105-165.4 (94 schools)

1A-Division I: 59.5-104.9 (77 schools)

1A-Division II: 59.4 and Below (76 schools)

Area 6A Football Schools (2200 and Above)

West Brook (2376)

Area 6A Schools - All other sports (2200 and Above)

West Brook (2376)

Area 5A-DI Football Schools (1900-2219)

Beaumont United (2031)

Port Arthur Memorial (1998)

Area 5A-DII Football Schools (1210-1899)

Port Neches-Groves (1516)

Nederland (1452)

Lumberton (1222)

Area 5A Schools - All other sports (1210-2219)

Beaumont United (2031)

Port Arthur Memorial (1998)

Port Neches-Groves (1516)

Nederland (1452)

Lumberton (1222)

Area 4A-DI Football Schools (865-1209)

Vidor (1179)

Little Cypress-Mauriceville (980)

Area 4A-DII Football Schools (515-864)

Bridge City (796)

Silsbee (773)

Hardin-Jefferson (704)

Jasper (695)

West Orange-Stark (625)

Hamshire-Fannett (578)

Orangefield (533)

Area 4A Schools - All other sports (515-1209)

Vidor (1179)

Little Cypress-Mauriceville (980)

Bridge City (796)

Silsbee (773)

Hardin-Jefferson (704)

Jasper (695)

West Orange-Stark (625)

Hamshire-Fannett (578)

Orangefield (533)

Area 3A-DI Football Schools (350-514)

Buna (449)

East Chambers (442)

Kirbyville (393)

Woodville (381)

Area 3A-DII Football Schools (230-349)

Warren (335)

Kountze (322)

Newton (289)

Area 3A Schools - All other sports (230-514)

Buna (449)

East Chambers (442)

Kirbyville (393)

Woodville (381)

Warren (335)

Kountze (322)

Newton (289)

Area 2A-DI Football Schools (165.5-229)

West Hardin (170)

Area 2A-DII Football Schools (105-165.4)

Deweyville (159)

Hull-Daisetta (155)

Evadale (136)

Sabine Pass (136)

Colmesneil (132)

Burkeville (76) - Electing to play 11-man

High Island (71) - Electing to play 11-man

Area 2A Schools - All other sports (105-229)

West Hardin (170)

Deweyville (159)

Hull-Daisetta (155)

Evadale (136)

Sabine Pass (136)

Colmesneil (132)

Area 1A-DII 6-Man Football Schools (59.4 and Below)

Chester (NA)

Area 1A Schools - All other sports (104.9 and Below)

Burkeville (76)

High Island (71)

Chester (NA)

RELATED: High School Basketball Scores and Highlights: November 30

RELATED: Only two area teams remain in the Texas high school football playoffs











