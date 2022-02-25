Marcus Graham reassigned by Beaumont ISD after two seasons

Beaumont United will have a new football coach in 2022 after reassignment of Marcus Graham

BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont United is looking for a new football coach after Beaumont ISD reassigned Marcus Graham Friday.

The news was first reported by Dave Campbell's Texas Football Magazine's Matt Stepp, and later confirmed by Graham to 409Sports.

In two seasons leading the Timberwolves Graham was (8-12), but did get United into the playoffs both years.

Coach Graham recently appeared as an applicant for the open head football coach position as Jasper.

It was later revealed by the Beaumont Enterprise that Graham was one of four finalists for the position, though he told 409Sports that was not the case and he had pulled out his application.

Coach Marcus Graham released the following statement to 409Sports.