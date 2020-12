Timberwolves first playoff appearance ended by Mavericks

ROSHARON, Texas — Beaumont United's first playoff appearance ended in the Bi-District round as 5th-ranked Manvel powered past the Timberwolves, 63-0.

United, which just wrapped up their third season in program history, was unable grab the school's first playoff win but did lay a foundation for the future.

With the loss the Timberwolves finish their year at (4-5).