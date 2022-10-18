Lumberton proving to be a force this season

Raiders are closing in on their third district title in program history

LUMBERTON, Texas — We have reached the playoff push for high school football teams in the Lone Star State.

U in Lumberton the Raiders are well on their way to the postseason, but they have bigger goals.

The L-Train is currently in sole possession of first place in 10-4A-Division I with three games left on the schedule.

Lumberton started playing football back in 1966. Since then the Raiders have reached with playoffs six times and have only two district titles, but things are changing with Lumberton ranked seventh in the state with a (6-1) record.

Coach James Reyes thought this season could be special.

"You know I knew we had a chance because of the returners we had coming back this year. You know we had a lot coming back on offense, a lot coming back on defense. So I knew we had a chance to be pretty good. You know and some things worked out our way early. The kids are feeling well right now and we're injury free. Everybody has returned right now so right now we're clicking on all cylinders."

Junior linebacker Easton Stapleton is taking it week by week despite the hype that comes with a state ranking.