Local athletes take advantage of early signing period

BEAUMONT, Texas — Another early signing period is in the books and once again multiple Southeast Texans took advantage.
Here's a look at today's reported signees. For any additions please email aelam@12newsnow.com
BEAUMON UNITED
Trealyn Porchia - Prairie View A&M (Basketball, Football)
LITTLE CYPRESS-MAURICEVILLE
Amier Washington - Texas Tech (Football)
PORT ARTHUR MEMORIAL
Cayden Bowie - Houston (Football)
Jelani Chevalier - McNeese (Football)
Caleb Goodie - Colorado State (Football)
WEST BROOK
Carter Holmes - Lamar (Football)
WEST ORANGE-STARK
Jamaal Shaw - Houston (Football)
WOODVILLE
Darius Bean - Houston Christian (Football)
Braylon Rigsby - Texas Tech (Football)