LCM and West Orange-Stark both fall in State Quarterfinals

CYPRESS, Texas — The 409 entered the State Quarterfinal round with two teams still playing, unfortunately both would come up short on Friday night.
In Cypress at Cy-Fair FCU Stadium Little Cypress-Mauriceville's dream run came to a close at the hands of Chapel Hill, 31-14.
The Bulldogs (11-3) jumped out to a 21-0 lead, before LCM started clicking.
The Battlin' Bears appeared to score just before halftime, but De'Marion Morris was marked just inside the one yard line.
A few plays later quarterback Ashton Landry was taken down short of the goal line as time expired in the first half.
The call would be a costly one, especially when considering what happened after the break.
The Battlin' Bears (11-3) score fourteen straight points to get within a score with just under seven minutes left in the fourth quarter.
On the ensuing possession, Chapel Hill freshman quarterback Demetrius Brisbane delivered the knockout blow. Facing a fourth and one at the LCM 33 yard line, the Bulldog rolled the dice and it paid off in a big way. Brisbane exploded for a 33-yard score to put the game away.
Down the road at Tomball ISD Stadium, it was China Spring ending West Orange-Stark's season for a second-straight year.
The Cougars held a slim, 10-7 lead at the half before pulling away for a 31-17 win.
The Mustangs (11-2) offense was severely hindered when they lost the services of running back Elijah Gales due to an injury.
West Orange-Stark's all-time leading rusher suffered a sever arm injury with just over minute until halftime and was unable to return.
Between the loss of Gales and the superb play of China Spring quarterback Major Bowden, who finished with over 300 total yards and three touchdowns, the Mustangs couldn't overcome the undefeated Cougars (14-0).