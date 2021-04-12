LCM and West Orange-Stark both fall in State Quarterfinals

Last two teams standing from the 409 eliminated in State Quarterfinal round

CYPRESS, Texas — The 409 entered the State Quarterfinal round with two teams still playing, unfortunately both would come up short on Friday night.

In Cypress at Cy-Fair FCU Stadium Little Cypress-Mauriceville's dream run came to a close at the hands of Chapel Hill, 31-14.

The Bulldogs (11-3) jumped out to a 21-0 lead, before LCM started clicking.

The Battlin' Bears appeared to score just before halftime, but De'Marion Morris was marked just inside the one yard line.

A few plays later quarterback Ashton Landry was taken down short of the goal line as time expired in the first half.

The call would be a costly one, especially when considering what happened after the break.

The Battlin' Bears (11-3) score fourteen straight points to get within a score with just under seven minutes left in the fourth quarter.

On the ensuing possession, Chapel Hill freshman quarterback Demetrius Brisbane delivered the knockout blow. Facing a fourth and one at the LCM 33 yard line, the Bulldog rolled the dice and it paid off in a big way. Brisbane exploded for a 33-yard score to put the game away.

Down the road at Tomball ISD Stadium, it was China Spring ending West Orange-Stark's season for a second-straight year.

The Cougars held a slim, 10-7 lead at the half before pulling away for a 31-17 win.

The Mustangs (11-2) offense was severely hindered when they lost the services of running back Elijah Gales due to an injury.

West Orange-Stark's all-time leading rusher suffered a sever arm injury with just over minute until halftime and was unable to return.