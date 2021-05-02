Kirbyville's Craig Jones turns in resignation

Jones will finish current athletic year before stepping down

KIRBYVILLE, Texas — Kirbyville Athletic Director Craig Jones has turned in his resignation, but will complete the current school year.

Jones was hired in February of 2018 as athletic director and head football coach, though later he would also take over the baseball program.

In three seasons leading the Wildcats football team, Jones posted a (7-22) mark with no playoff appearances. Last year Kirbyville had their most success under Jones, finishing the year (4-5).

Things were much different on the diamond. In 2018 Kirbyville came up one win short of reaching the 3A State Tournament. The following year the Wildcats advanced to State, falling to Wall in the semifinals, 5-4.

Kirbyville Superintendent Georgia Sayers released the following statement.