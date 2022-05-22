Kendrick Crumedy returns to Jasper football as the head coach

Kendrick Crumedy is a Jasper Bulldog once again 19 years after his high school graduation.

Example video title will go here for this video

JASPER, Texas — Locally grown in Jasper, Tx, Kendrick Crumedy is making his homecoming as Jasper football's head coach.

“Once a bulldog always a bulldog,” said Coach Crumedy. "I love where I’m from. I love the man that it built.”

“I know what it means to be a Jasper kid," said Coach Crumedy. "Being from here I understand some of the trials and tribulations they go through and the heart and the pride that they have. Just the toughness. Kids in Jasper work hard. They always work hard. They’re going to continue to work hard and that excited me.”

Crumedy is back in Bulldog country after spending 11 years working for a successful Manvel football program but his loyalty still remained to Jasper.

“It was time to come home," said Coach Crumedy. "I love Manvel. I love those kids at Manvel like they’re my own. It was a great opportunity for me."

"I got to learn from Kirk Martin who was one of the best offensive masterminds in the country," said Coach Crumedy. "He was a guy who I tried to pattern my style after because he was a kid first guy. I’m just trying to bring some of the things he taught me and merge some of the things I learned from Coach Thomas Brookes who coached me here and Danny Love, some of those guys. Try to merge everything and sprinkle my own style in it and help us be successful.”

Crumedy says success in his program isn’t all about the game because he wants to focus on the kids first.

Crumedy says if you invest in the kid, that will reflect in their athletic ability and that’s how his program will find success.

“I love kids and I love what athletics does for kids," said Coach Crumedy. "I’m gonna lean on these guys. I’m gonna run what I’m comfortable running offensively and if we’re not any good at it, we’re going to monitor and adjust. I’m not a guy that believes my system is the best system. I think you have to mold what you do to fit your kids and if they can’t do it, they can’t do it. We got to find something they can do.”

Overall Coach Crumedy wants to produce a product that makes the Jasper community proud.