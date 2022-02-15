Kelly's Justin Maze signs with Stephen F. Austin

BEAUMONT, Texas — Tuesday afternoon Kelly's Justin maze signed a National Letter of Intent to play football at Stephen F. Austin.
Maze did it all for the Bulldogs, playing offense, defense and even special teams.
He says he felt right at home when he visited Nacogdoches.
"When I first went up there I was a little hesitant. Never been to Nacogdoches. But when I got there, the coaches I can say, they wanted me there. It was a family atmosphere. You see the coaches kids kids running around. Players, I bonded with some of the players. I loved it."