Kelly's Roy Thomas Jenkins plays in FBU Freshman All-American Game

Kelly signal caller get opportunity to compete against the top freshman in the nation

NAPLES, Fla. — Kelly quarterback Roy Thomas Jenkins got a chance to show off his skills Monday night against some of the top young talent of the nation in the FBU Freshman All-American Bowl.

The game capped off a developmental week showcasing the best freshman football players in the United States.

Jenkins, who already has one offer from the University of Houston, had a couple of nice plays while leading Team Adizero against Team 3Stripe.

The freshman quarterback took off for a solid run on a scoring drive, before completing what nearly turned into a touchdown pass.

Team 3Stripe would go on to win the game, which was played in Naples, Florida, 22-7.