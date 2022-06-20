Kelly High School introduces next head football coach

Bulldogs welcome Coach Mike Long to football program.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Dr. Tyrus Doctor and Bishop David Toups welcomed Coach Mike Long back to the Kelly Bulldog family.

Coach Long served as the Bulldog's head coach from 2005 to 2010.

He's back in the head coach position bringing 39 years of experience with him. Coach Long previously coached at Galveston Ball High School, Clear Creek High School and Port Neches-Groves High School when his son was a player.

"When I left the first time I was always hoping that I could come back here," said Coach Long. "The people are great. The boosters, everybody and the kids are great also. Like I said I really think they can win here if we get them all on the right track. Coach Smith's done a pretty good job in the past I think but I love to be back here."

Coach Long said since it's almost the end of June, he's working fast to complete his staff.

"Matt Burnett's gonna be my defensive coordinator and then Alvin Crater's gonna help me on offense," said Coach Long. "I'm trying to get a couple other guys. I haven't gotten a commitment yet. I get about four or five older guys retired who have been around and then I've still got about six young guys for all the energy I guess, but there will be a lot of knowledge and that's what we want."