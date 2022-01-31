Kelly excited to play in lower TAPPS division

After years of playing in the highest division of TAPPS, Kelly is dropping down

BEAUMONT, Texas — It's a huge week for area high schools with UIL realignment scheduled for Thursday morning, but for area TAPPS members like Beaumont Kelly, things are already in order.

The preliminary TAPPS realignment for the 2022-2024 athletic seasons is set and there's some big news for Kelly.

The Bulldogs are dropping down to Class 5A which equals Division II in football.

This announcement has led to Kelly's decision to join their assigned district after spending the last four years opting out of Division I due to an unbalanced playing field.

In the past, Kelly with an enrollment in the 300's was forced to compete in the same district against the likes of Houston St. Thomas that has an enrollment of over 1,200 students.

Coach Jason Smith was surprised with the good news.

"I was. I kind of thought they'd set it where it was kind of like, we're down to this number enrollment, they'll set it below that just to keep us in it. But Division I in TAPPS there's not as many teams. There were like twenty teams. Now I think there are like twelve teams that are in Division I. Division II is growing. There's been a lot of these Division I teams, I think it's statewide, some of these private schools have lost enrollment. So some of the big teams like Bishop Dunne that won the State Championship, they're now Division II. Midland Christian who played in the State Championship last year, they're in Division II. I think Liberty Argyle, Jason Witten is the head coach over there, I think they just went to Division II. So a lot of these teams that have been Division I teams for a long time are now going Division II. So it's going to be the biggest division in TAPPS."

Here's a look at preliminary districts for our area TAPPS schools, Kelly and Legacy Christian.

TAPPS Preliminary Alignments 2022-2024



FOOTBALL

District 4-Division II

(5 advance to Playoffs)

Fort Bend Christian Academy-Sugar Land

Lutheran South Academy-Houston

Monsignor Kelly Catholic High School-Beaumont

Second Baptist School-Houston

St. John XXIII College Preparatory-Katy

The Woodlands Christian Academy

6-MAN FOOTBALL

District 4-Division II

(4 advance to Playoffs)

Allen Academy-Bryan

Covenant Christian School-Conroe

Faith West Academy-Katy

First Baptist Christian Academy-Pasadena

Legacy Christian Academy-Beaumont

Westbury Christian School-Houston

VOLLEYBALL

District 5-5A

(5 advance to Playoffs)

Cristo Rey Jesuit College Prep School of Houston

Fort Bend Christian Academy-Sugar Land

Frassati Catholic High School-Spring

Lutheran South Academy-Houston

Monsignor Kelly Catholic High School-Beaumont

Second Baptist School-Houston

St. John XXIII College Preparatory-Katy

The Emery/Weiner School-Houston

The Woodlands Christian Academy

District 6-2A

(4 advance to Playoffs)

Allen Academy-Bryan

Covenant Christian School-Conroe

Grace Christian Academy-Houston

Legacy Christian Academy-Beaumont

O'Connell High School-Galveston

Providence Classical High School-Spring

St. Joseph Catholic School-Bryan

BOYS BASKETBALL

District 5-5A

(5 advance to Playoffs)

Cristo Rey Jesuit College Prep School of Houston

Fort Bend Christian Academy-Sugar Land

Frassati Catholic High School-Spring

Lutheran South Academy-Houston

Monsignor Kelly Catholic High School-Beaumont

Second Baptist School-Houston

St. John XXIII College Preparatory-Katy

The Emery/Weiner School-Houston

The Woodlands Christian Academy

District 6-2A

(4 advance to Playoffs)

Allen Academy-Bryan

Covenant Christian School-Conroe

Grace Christian Academy-Houston

Legacy Christian Academy-Beaumont

O'Connell High School-Galveston

Providence Classical High School-Spring

St. Joseph Catholic School-Bryan

GIRLS BASKETBALL

District 5-5A

(5 advance to Playoffs)

Cristo Rey Jesuit College Prep School of Houston

Fort Bend Christian Academy-Sugar Land

Frassati Catholic High School-Spring

Lutheran South Academy-Houston

Monsignor Kelly Catholic High School-Beaumont

Second Baptist School-Houston

St. John XXIII College Preparatory-Katy

The Emery/Weiner School-Houston

The Woodlands Christian Academy

BOYS SOCCER

District 5-Division II

(6 advance to the Playoffs)

Cristo Rey Jesuit College Prep School of Houston

Fort Bend Christian Academy-Sugar Land

Frassati Catholic High School-Spring

Lutheran South Academy-Houston

Monsignor Kelly Catholic High School-Beaumont

Second Baptist School-Houston

St. John XXIII College Preparatory-Katy

The Emery/Weiner School-Houston

The Woodlands Christian Academy

District 6-Division III

(5 advance to Playoffs)

Bay Area Christian School-League City

British International School of Houston

Legacy Christian Academy-Beaumont

Logos Preparatory Academy-Sugar Land

Second Baptist UM-Houston

St. Thomas' Episcopal School-Houston

The Briarwood School-Houston

Westbury Christian School-Houston

GIRLS SOCCER

District 5-Division II

(6 advance to Playoffs)

Cristo Rey Jesuit College Prep School of Houston

Fort Bend Christian Academy-Sugar Land

Frassati Catholic High School-Spring

Lutheran South Academy-Houston

Monsignor Kelly Catholic High School-Beaumont

Second Baptist School-Houston

St. John XXIII College Preparatory-Katy

The Emery/Weiner School-Houston

The Woodlands Christian Academy

BASEBALL

District 5-Division II

(5 advance to Playoffs)

Cristo Rey Jesuit College Prep School of Houston

Fort Bend Christian Academy-Sugar Land

Frassati Catholic High School-Spring

Lutheran South Academy-Houston

Monsignor Kelly Catholic High School-Beaumont

Second Baptist School-Houston

St. John XXIII College Preparatory-Katy

The Emery/Weiner School-Houston

The Woodlands Christian Academy

District 5-Division V

(5 advance to Playoffs)

Allen Academy-Bryan

Baytown Christian Academy

Brazosport Christian School-Lake Jackson

Covenant Christian School-Conroe

Legacy Christian Academy-Beaumont

O'Connell High School-Galveston

Second Bapt UM-Houston

St. Joseph Catholic School

SOFTBALL

District 4-Division II

(4 advance to Playoffs)

Cristo Rey Jesuit College Prep School of Houston

Fort Bend Christian Academy-Sugar Land

Frassati Catholic High School-Spring

Lutheran South Academy-Houston

Monsignor Kelly Catholic High School-Beaumont

Second Baptist School-Houston

St. John XXIII College Preparatory-Katy

The Woodlands Christian Academy