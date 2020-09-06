BEAUMONT, Texas — Since March athletic facilities such as the one at Kelly have been quiet due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but that all changed this morning with summer workouts officially getting underway.

The Kelly Bulldogs, like teams across the Lone Star Sstate, took a huge step towards normalcy by simply showing up on campus

Coach Jason Smith compared it to Christmas morning.

"I couldn't sleep last night, I kind of woke up early. I got to the school about six o'clock, we didn't start until ten. I wanted to make sure everything was ready to go. You know honestly I thought we were going to have 35 kids and then 50 showed up. So it's great. It just shows these kids are ready to get out of the house and ready to go.

As expected, athletes will need time to get back into playing shape.

"You know we're out of shape a little bit, we've got a ways to go, but it's going to be a process. We're not trying to set any world records or anything right now. We're just trying to get better each day all the way up to August 3rd or August 4th, whenever it is we start two-a-days.

And while there's no guarantee there will be a season at this time, Coach smith is keeping a positive attitude.

"I'm very appreciative that we get to do this, and I don't know what else to do with my life. I mean this is what I do. I do football and this is what I live for. I'm just excited to be back out here. I'm optimistic everything is going to go smoothly and we'll be able to play some football."

