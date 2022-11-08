Kelly and Deweyville complete first scrimmage

BEAUMONT, Texas — Thursday night marked the first day high school football teams could hit the field for scrimmages against another opponent.
In Beaumont, Kelly welcomed Deweyville to a soggy Bulldog Stadiums.
Both defense held opposing offenses in check in to Kelly had a breakthrough with a touchdown pass to cap off a nice drive that kept the Pirates on their heels.
Kelly will play their last scrimmage next week against Cypress Christian while Deweyville is set to get their last tune up in against the Warren Warriors.