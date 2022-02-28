Jasper ISD names Kendrick Crumedy as next Athletic Director/Head Football Coach

Jasper alum comes home to take over Bulldog athletic program

JASPER, Texas — The Jasper Bulldogs have found their next athletic director / head football coach, and he's one of their own.

Kendrick Crumedy was approved by unanimous vote and introduced tonight at a special Jasper ISD school board meeting.

The twelve person hiring committee consisted of six Jasper ISD employees and six community members.

Crumedy was most recently the offensive coordinator at Houston area power Manvel, but he's also a Jasper alum.

He takes over for Darrell Barbay who left for a job at Mansfield High School located in Louisianam after leading the Dawgs for a decade.