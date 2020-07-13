Jasper faces tall task in taking down new district rival Carthage

Defending State Champion Carthage is loaded and ready for another run

BEAUMONT, Texas — Jasper has been considered on an "island" by the UIL in recent realignments, leading the Bulldogs to be shifted north year after year.

This has happened again, with Jasper joining defending State Champion Carthage, Center, Madisonville, Rusk and Shepherd.

Jasper is expected to be competitive as always, but finding a way to knockoff Carthage will not be easy.

That has led Dave Campbell's Texas Football to pick Carthage to take the district crown with Jasper in runner-up spot.

Rounding out the playoff favorites are Center and Madisonville.

Dave Campbell's Texas Football Predictions

10-4A-DII

(State Ranking)

1. Carthage (1)

2. Jasper (17)

3. Center

4. Madisonville

5. Rusk

6. Shepherd

Looking Back To 2019

Carthage Bulldogs (16-0, 5-0)

District Champions

4A-DI State Champions

Playoff Results

Bi-District: Athen, W 49-14

Area: Lumberton, W 55-17

Regional: Crandall, W 52-21

State Quarterfinal: Midlothian Heritage, W 24-7

State Semifinals: Lampassas, W 49-42

State Championship: Waco La Vega, W 42-28

Jasper Bulldogs (8-2, 4-0)

District Champions

Area Finalists

Playoff Results

Bi-District: Hardin-Jefferson, W 51-27

Area: Bellville, L 54-35

Center Roughriders (6-5, 3-1)

Bi-District Finalists

Playoff Results

Bi-District: Hamshire-Fannett, L 50-42

Madisonville Mustangs (2-8, 0-6)

Missed Playoffs

Rusk Eagles (3-8, 3-1)

Bi-District Finalists

Playoff Results

Bi-District: Salado, L 57-16