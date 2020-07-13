Jasper faces tall task in taking down new district rival Carthage

BEAUMONT, Texas — Jasper has been considered on an "island" by the UIL in recent realignments, leading the Bulldogs to be shifted north year after year.
This has happened again, with Jasper joining defending State Champion Carthage, Center, Madisonville, Rusk and Shepherd.
Jasper is expected to be competitive as always, but finding a way to knockoff Carthage will not be easy.
That has led Dave Campbell's Texas Football to pick Carthage to take the district crown with Jasper in runner-up spot.
Rounding out the playoff favorites are Center and Madisonville.
Dave Campbell's Texas Football Predictions
10-4A-DII
(State Ranking)
1. Carthage (1)
2. Jasper (17)
3. Center
4. Madisonville
5. Rusk
6. Shepherd
Looking Back To 2019
Carthage Bulldogs (16-0, 5-0)
District Champions
4A-DI State Champions
Playoff Results
Bi-District: Athen, W 49-14
Area: Lumberton, W 55-17
Regional: Crandall, W 52-21
State Quarterfinal: Midlothian Heritage, W 24-7
State Semifinals: Lampassas, W 49-42
State Championship: Waco La Vega, W 42-28
Jasper Bulldogs (8-2, 4-0)
District Champions
Area Finalists
Playoff Results
Bi-District: Hardin-Jefferson, W 51-27
Area: Bellville, L 54-35
Center Roughriders (6-5, 3-1)
Bi-District Finalists
Playoff Results
Bi-District: Hamshire-Fannett, L 50-42
Madisonville Mustangs (2-8, 0-6)
Missed Playoffs
Rusk Eagles (3-8, 3-1)
Bi-District Finalists
Playoff Results
Bi-District: Salado, L 57-16
Shepherd Pirates (3-7, 2-2)
Bi-District Finalists
Playoff Results
Bi-District: Silsbee, L 52-13