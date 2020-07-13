Indians and Bulldogs to be tested in new district

Barbers Hill, Crosby and PNG are all starting 2020 ranked in the Top 25

BEAUMONT, Texas — Despite many changes in our local 5A-DII district, the folks at Dave Campbell's Texas Football see the top four finishers to be in the same order as last year.

Defending district champion Barbers Hill is expected to defend their title and start the season ranked ninth in the state,

Right on their heels is long time foe Crosby. The Cougars are picked seventh with a number ten state ranking to go along with their preseason accolades.

After that Mid-County rivals Port Neches-Groves and Nederland are projected to battle for the final two playoff spots. The Indians are also ranked in the 5A-DII Top 25, coming in at 22.

Dave Campbell's Texas Football Predictions

12-5A-DII

(State Ranking)

1. Barbers Hill (9)

2. Crosby (10)

3. Port Neches-Groves (22)

4. Nederland

5. Texas City

6. Kingwood Park

7. Santa Fe

8. Dayton

Looking Back To 2019

Barbers Hill Eagles (11-2, 7-0)

District Champions

Regional Finalists

Playoff Results

Bi-District: Houston Sterling, W 42-0

Area: Whitehouse, W 47-24

Regional: Manvel, L 55-35

Crosby Cougars (6-5, 5-2)

Area Finalists

Playoff Results

Bi-District: Fort Bend Willowridge, W 70-42

Area: Huntsville, L 54-44

Port Neches-Groves Indians (7-4, 5-2)

Bi-District Finalists

Playoff Results

Bi-District: Fort Bend Marshall, L 48-14

Nederland Bulldogs (4-7, 4-3)

Bi-District Finalists

Playoff Results

Bi-District: Manvel, L 49-14

Texas City Stingarees (2-8, 2-5)

Missed Playoffs

Kingwood Park Panthers (6-5, 5-2)

Bi-District Finalists

Playoff Results

Bi-District: Friendswood, L 40-14

Santa Fe Indians (2-8, 1-6)

Missed Playoffs

Dayton Broncos (1-9, 0-7)

Missed Playoffs