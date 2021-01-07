Hull-Daisetta alum Randy Birdwell is heading back home to lead the Bobcats

Jasper assistant Randy Birdwell introduced as AD/Head Football Coach at alma mater Hull-Daisetta

DAISETTA, Texas — Hull-Daisetta has found their new athletic director and head football coach. Jasper assistant Randy Birdwell is heading home.

The Hull-Daisetta graduate and former Bobcat football player was introduced Thursday night.

Birdwell takes over a solid Hull-Daisetta team that finished second in District 12-2A-Division II.

The Bobcats went (6-4), falling in the Bi-District round to West Sabine.