Hull-Daisetta alum Randy Birdwell is heading back home to lead the Bobcats

DAISETTA, Texas — Hull-Daisetta has found their new athletic director and head football coach. Jasper assistant Randy Birdwell is heading home.
The Hull-Daisetta graduate and former Bobcat football player was introduced Thursday night.
Birdwell takes over a solid Hull-Daisetta team that finished second in District 12-2A-Division II.
The Bobcats went (6-4), falling in the Bi-District round to West Sabine.
With eight starters on offense and seven on defense returning Hull-Daisetta should battle it out with Deweyville for the district crown.