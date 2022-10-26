Houston teen pairs with Silsbee football to raise awareness for Duchenne muscular dystrophy

SILSBEE, Texas — What looks like your average Friday night lights turned into an opportunity for one teenage boy to raise awareness for Duchenne muscular dystrophy.



“My favorite part about going to the football games has been meeting all the players and especially the Silsbee Tigers signing the helmet and jersey every single year," said Connor Vassigh, Silsbee football's honorary member. "It helps me feel better about myself, and that other people care about me and want to support me and others that are like me, that have the same disability.”



Connor is 16 years old and was diagnosed with Duchenne muscular dystrophy before his third birthday.



“When some new medical diagnosis like that comes into your family, you search for information and any sources to help you as much as possible,”said Connor's dad Brian Vassigh.



Parent Project Muscular Dystrophy connected the family to Coach to Cure MD and when head coach Randy Smith took over Silsbee football in 2016, Connor did too.



“It helps our kids to understand that we’re making awareness for Coaches for a Cure and muscular dystrophy and Duchenne’s," said Coach Smith. "Connor’s living through them to watch them play, something he’s unable to do, makes those kids understand hey, I get to play football, and I don’t have to play, I get to play.”



Connor has continued to inspire the Tigers ever since.



“That pushes us a lot," said quarterback Mason Brisbane. "To get to see him happy out here cause we’re doing what we’re doing, that just helps us keep going. Every time he comes out he’s a big part of what we do out here.”



“It’s always fun to know that you impacted someone else’s life and that you’re inspiring others, and he inspires us to go out there and win and stuff, and play hard,” said junior Jonah Brown.



The honorary Silsbee Tiger says he hopes to follow the team all the way to Dallas this season.



“Yes, I hope they keep winning and probably make it to the state championship if they can.”