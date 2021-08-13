High School Roundup: August 13

BEAUMONT, Texas — Friday was full of action with area football and volleyball teams in action.
Over at Beaumont ISD Memorial Stadium West Brook and Port Arthur Memorial completed their first scrimmage of the year.
Texas A&M commit Bryce Anderson looked sharp, throwing a pair of touchdowns for the 409Sports camera.
Meanwhile volleyball tournaments are entering bracket play. Here's a look at reported scores from tournament action.
SOUTHEAST TEXAS INVITATIONAL
Bridge City 2 Diboll 0
Bridge City 2 Evadale 0
Bridge City 2 Buna 0
Orangefield 2 West Orange-Stark 0
Orangefield 2 Tarkington 0
Hamshire-Fannett 2 Kirbyville 1
Hamshire-Fannett 2 Kelly 1
Hamshire-Fannett 2 Deweyville 1
Gold Bracket
Tarkington vs Hamshire-Fannett, 9:00 am (Court 1)
Bridge City vs Corrigan-Camden, 9:00 am (Court 2)
Buna vs Liberty, 10:00 am (Court 1)
Orangefield vs Evadale, 10:00 am (Court 1)
Silver Bracket
Silsbee vs Diboll, 9:00 am (Court 1)
Vidor, Bye
Kirbyville vs Kelly, 10:00 am (Court 1)
Deweyville, Bye
HUFFMAN TOURNAMENT
Nederland 2 Porter 0
Nederland 2 Baytown Lee 0
Barbers Hill 2 Nederland 1
Gold Bracket
Huffman Hargrave vs Porter, 9:00 am
Nederland vs Crosby, 10:00 am
Willis vs Kingwood Park, 11:00 am
Barbers Hill vs Hightower, 12:00 pm