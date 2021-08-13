High School Roundup: August 13

It was a busy night for area football and volleyball teams

BEAUMONT, Texas — Friday was full of action with area football and volleyball teams in action.

Over at Beaumont ISD Memorial Stadium West Brook and Port Arthur Memorial completed their first scrimmage of the year.

Texas A&M commit Bryce Anderson looked sharp, throwing a pair of touchdowns for the 409Sports camera.

Meanwhile volleyball tournaments are entering bracket play. Here's a look at reported scores from tournament action.

SOUTHEAST TEXAS INVITATIONAL

Bridge City 2 Diboll 0

Bridge City 2 Evadale 0

Bridge City 2 Buna 0

Orangefield 2 West Orange-Stark 0

Orangefield 2 Tarkington 0

Hamshire-Fannett 2 Kirbyville 1

Hamshire-Fannett 2 Kelly 1

Hamshire-Fannett 2 Deweyville 1

Gold Bracket

Tarkington vs Hamshire-Fannett, 9:00 am (Court 1)

Bridge City vs Corrigan-Camden, 9:00 am (Court 2)

Buna vs Liberty, 10:00 am (Court 1)

Orangefield vs Evadale, 10:00 am (Court 1)

Silver Bracket

Silsbee vs Diboll, 9:00 am (Court 1)

Vidor, Bye

Kirbyville vs Kelly, 10:00 am (Court 1)

Deweyville, Bye

HUFFMAN TOURNAMENT

Nederland 2 Porter 0

Nederland 2 Baytown Lee 0

Barbers Hill 2 Nederland 1