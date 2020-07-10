High School Football Schedule Updates: Week 7

BEAUMONT, Texas — It's another week full of challenges for area high school football teams, with Hurricane Delta expected to make landfall in central Louisiana.
The chance of thunderstorms Friday night has led some teams to move their games up a day, while West Hardin has been forced to postpone their district game at Shelbyville due to a rise in COVID-19 cases.
Multiple coaches have told 409Sports that they will make final decisions on their games tomorrow.
SCHEDULE CHANGES
9-5A-DI
Port Arthur Memorial at La Porte
Thursday 7:00 pm
10-3A-DI
Anahuac at East Chambers
Thursday 7:00 pm
12-3A-DII
New Waverly at Newton
Thursday 6:00 pm
10-2A-DI
West Hardin at Shelbyville
Postponed - COVID-19
Makeup Date TBA
Non-District
Tomball at Port Neches-Groves
Thursday 7:30 pm