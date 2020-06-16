BEAUMONT, Texas — Dave Campbell's Texas Football released their preseason top ten for Class 4A-Division II, and as usual two of our local teams are getting plenty of attention.

West Orange-Stark comes out of the gates ranked third, while district rival Silsbee is in at eight.

The Mustangs have had the upper hand in district games against the Tigers, but it's been Silsbee that has won the last two playoff matchups on the way to State Semifinal appearances.

West Orange-Stark is slated to open the year at home on August 28th, with Silsbee playing host to Vidor on the same night.

The Mustangs and Tigers district tilt is set for October 9th at Silsbee's Tiger Stadium.

