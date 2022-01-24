Hiawatha Hickman approved as next Athletic Director/Head Football Coach at West Orange-Stark

Hickman becomes fourth head football coach in West Orange-Stark history

WEST ORANGE, Texas — Last week West Orange-Cove CISD announced that current assistant Hiawatha Hickman was the lone finalist for the open athletic director / head football position left by the departure of Cornel Thompson, who is retiring.

Of course, any hiring is pending board approval. While most of the time this is just a formality that was not the case Monday night.

After multiple members of the community voiced their support for former West Orange-Stark assistant and current Killeen Shoemaker Head Coach Toby Foreman, the board handled other items before entering closed session.

That session would carry on for over two hours behind closed doors.

When it was all said and done, Hickman was approved by a tight vote of (4-2).

West Orange-Cove Consolidated Independent School District released the following statement.

West Orange-Cove CISD is excited to announce that the board of trustees approved Hiawatha Hickman as the Mustang's next Athletic Director/Head Football Coach during the Monday night meeting.



Hickman began working for the district in 2016 and has taught and coached for WOS for over six years; he collectively brings 22 years of teaching and coaching experience to the position. He is enthusiastic about the opportunity to impact students and the community on a larger scale as he takes on his new role. Hickman says, " I am honored to be offered this special opportunity to lead the Mustangs athletic program."



The district shares Hickman's enthusiasm. Superintendent Dr. Rickie Harris stated, "The district is focused on putting the right people in the right places to best serve our students. Hiawatha Hickman will be an outstanding leader for our Athletic Department. Our goal is to replace a legend (Coach Thompson) with someone who has high character, respectful, and can serve as an excellent role model for all students; Hickman checks all those boxes."

The timeline to take on the role full-time will go as follows. February 7- June 30, 2022, Hickman will transition from Assistant Principal to active AD in the absence of Coach Cornel Thompson. Then, beginning July 1, 2022 he will take on the Athletic Director and Head Football Coach position full-time for the Mighty Mustangs. Hickman will become the fourth AD/Head Football Coach in West Orange-Stark history.