Lumberton coach tests positive for COVID-19

Raider Pride Strength & Conditioning Camp will continue following UIL protocols

LUMBERTON, Texas — Lumberton ISD is the latest Southeast Texas school district to report a positive coronavirus test.

This message was released on the Lumberton Athletics Facebook page.

"The District Administration has been informed that a Lumberton ISD Coaching Staff member involved in Raider Pride Strength & Conditioning Camp has tested positive for COVID-19. The LISD Athletic staff is currently contacting the athletes that trained with the coach in question. These athletes and the coach will follow the Raider Pride guidelines and remain out of camp activities for 14 days. The entire Camp was already scheduled to be closed for the week of July 6th-10th as a mid-summer break. Raider Pride Camp is scheduled to be back in session on Monday, July 13. The safety & security of our students is our top priority and we will closely monitor the situation keeping the community informed of further developments."

Athletic Director Chris Babin tells 409Sports Director Ashly Elam that the Raider Pride Camp will continue tomorrow (July 2) following UIL protocols before taking their scheduled break.

