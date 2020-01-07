Lumberton coach tests positive for COVID-19

LUMBERTON, Texas — Lumberton ISD is the latest Southeast Texas school district to report a positive coronavirus test.
This message was released on the Lumberton Athletics Facebook page.
"The District Administration has been informed that a Lumberton ISD Coaching Staff member involved in Raider Pride Strength & Conditioning Camp has tested positive for COVID-19. The LISD Athletic staff is currently contacting the athletes that trained with the coach in question. These athletes and the coach will follow the Raider Pride guidelines and remain out of camp activities for 14 days. The entire Camp was already scheduled to be closed for the week of July 6th-10th as a mid-summer break. Raider Pride Camp is scheduled to be back in session on Monday, July 13. The safety & security of our students is our top priority and we will closely monitor the situation keeping the community informed of further developments."
Athletic Director Chris Babin tells 409Sports Director Ashly Elam that the Raider Pride Camp will continue tomorrow (July 2) following UIL protocols before taking their scheduled break.
RELATED: COVID-19 Updates: West Orange-Cove CISD will allow parents to choose between virtual learning, in-person school
Coronavirus symptoms
The symptoms of coronavirus can be similar to the flu or a bad cold. Symptoms include a fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the Centers for Disease Control.
Most healthy people will have mild symptoms. A study of more than 72,000 patients by the Centers for Disease Control in China showed 80 percent of the cases there were mild.
But infections can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and even death, according to the World Health Organization. Older people with underlying health conditions are most at risk.
The CDC believes symptoms may appear anywhere from two to 14 days after being exposed.
Human coronaviruses are usually spread through...
- The air by coughing or sneezing
- Close personal contact, such as touching or shaking hands
- Touching an object or surface with the virus on it, then touching your mouth, nose or eyes before washing your hands.
Help stop the spread of coronavirus
- Stay home when you are sick.
- Eat and sleep separately from your family members
- Use different utensils and dishes
- Cover your cough or sneeze with your arm, not your hand.
- If you use a tissue, throw it in the trash
Lower your risk
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
- If you are 60 or over and have an underlying health condition such as cardiovascular disease, diabetes or respiratory illnesses like asthma or COPD, the World Health Organization advises you to try to avoid crowds or places where you might interact with people who are sick.