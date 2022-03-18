Hardin-Jefferson's Athletic Director Dwayne Dubois plans to retire

Coach Dubois announced today he is retiring at the end of the school year.

SOUR LAKE, Texas — Hardin-Jefferson's athletic director and head football coach Dwayne Dubois has announced he's retiring at the end of the school year.

Dubois was the offensive coordinator for the Vidor Pirates before getting his first head coaching position with Hardin-Jefferson in 2013.

Two years later Dubois took over as head coach of the Bridge City program he once played for.

In 2018, Dubois returned to Hardin-Jefferson as the Hawks head coach once again.