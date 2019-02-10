PLANO, Texas — Six Texas high school football stars have been recognized in the fifth week of the 2019 Built Ford Tough Texas High School Football Player of the Week program.

Week 5 winners Class 6-A: Christian Pack, Senior, Quarterback, Conroe

Conroe quarterback Christian Pack totaled 572 yards in a 58-55 win over Klein Cain. Pack carried 25 times for 201 yards and a score. Adding to his week performance, Pack also completed 23 of 37 for 371 yards, with two interceptions and four touchdowns.

Class 5-A: Brandon Adame, Junior, Linebacker, Mercedes

Mercedes linebacker Brandon Adame lead the team in tackling with 21 total tackles, including five for a loss, one sack, two caused fumbles and one fumble recovery, helping his Tigers in a 31-19 win over Edcouch-Elsa. Adame was awarded 2018 District 16-5A II Defensive Newcomer of the Year.

Class 4-A: Marcus Morris, Senior, Quarterback, Hamshire-Fannett

The Hamshire-Fannett area felt the recent effects of Tropical Storm Imelda as the community experienced severe flooding. Many homes in the area were flooded, including Hamshire-Fannett quarterback Marcus Morris’ home. Despite the school stadium being lined with debris from the storm, the Hamshire-Fannett Longhorns still won in a 34-21 victory over Tarkington in

the Battle of the Longhorns. Morris was a huge factor in the win, supporting the team with 14 carries, 303 yards and two touchdowns.

Class 3-A: Jaxon Willis, Sophomore, Quarterback, Crane

Crane quarterback Jaxon Willis had an outstanding game against the Stanton Buffaloes - as he was 11/18 (61%) for 570 yards. Willis threw for four touchdowns and rushed for an additional touchdown. The Crane quarterback has passed for 1,497 yards and 12 touchdowns so far this season, helping his Golden Cranes move to 5-0 and rank number 10 in the state for 3A so far this season.

Class 2-A: Colton Marshall, Senior, Running Back, Hawley

Colton Marshall put on a show with 12 rushes and 516 yards, an average of 43 yards per carry. Marshall had a total of seven touchdowns, a tremendous contribution to the Bearcats’ 73-20 win over Windthorst. This is the second time in two weeks that Marshall has been named the Big Country Player of the Week. The season is shaping up to be a big year for the senior as he was also recently crowned Homecoming King.

Private: Bryce Steel, Senior, Quarterback, Brazos Christian

Brazos Christian quarterback Bryce Steel had an outstanding performance against Northside Homeschool, going 24-26, throwing for 411 yards. Throwing for seven touchdowns, Bryce led his offense in scoring on every possession in a 69-7 homecoming win over the Falcons.

