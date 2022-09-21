Hamshire-Fannett earns state ranking after impressive start

HAMSHIRE, Texas — It's a big week for many of our high school football teams with district play getting underway.
One team in 9-4A-II has quietly worked their way into the state's top ten rankings this week.
The Hamshire-Fannett Longhorns checked in a number nine after a 58-3 thrashing of Splendora.
The Horns are the highest scoring team in our area, piling up 43 points per game while only giving up around thirteen each night.
Since a tight season opening loss to Lumberton, Hamshire-Fannett has outscored their opponents 141-15.
Coach Waggoner feels this is his most complete team since arriving on campus.
"Oh definitely, definitely. We knew that coming into the year. We kept that a secret. We felt like this was going to be. It's our fifth year here and we've felt like these guys, I guess they know the system. And it's unfair to the other guys that didn't get to play for five years, but now these guys know the system. That's part of playing fast is you know the system and you don't have to worry anymore. You just have to play fast, you don't have to think. And that's where we are with this group. It is probably overall the best group we've had."
Junior D'onte Zeno agreed.
"If feels good for us to have to opportunity to be top ten in the state. I mean we've got a good team. We've got some nice linebackers, good secondary and our o-line and d-line, they give us success."
Hamshire-Fannett will open district play Friday night when they host Bridge City.
The following two weeks will be huge, with showdowns against Jasper and West Orange-Stark.