Hamshire-Fannett earns state ranking after impressive start

"Oh definitely, definitely. We knew that coming into the year. We kept that a secret. We felt like this was going to be. It's our fifth year here and we've felt like these guys, I guess they know the system. And it's unfair to the other guys that didn't get to play for five years, but now these guys know the system. That's part of playing fast is you know the system and you don't have to worry anymore. You just have to play fast, you don't have to think. And that's where we are with this group. It is probably overall the best group we've had."