Four local teams hit the gridiron for Thursday night lights

Beaumont United, LCM, Evadale and Burkeville got a jump on the action this week

BEAUMONT, Texas — It was a busy Thursday night on the gridiron with four local football teams getting an early start on this week's action.

Little Cypress-Mauriceville got back into the win column with a domination 32-6 win over Katy ISD's newest high school, Jordan.

Over in Montgomery, Beaumont Untied was stunned in the final moments by the Bears, 23-19.

Up in Burkeville the Mustangs picked up their second-straight win, downing Acadiana Christian out of Lafayette, Louisiana.

And finally the Evadale Rebels also grabbed a win against Louisiana's Merryville High School.