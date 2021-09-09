x
HS Football

Four local teams hit the gridiron for Thursday night lights

Beaumont United, LCM, Evadale and Burkeville got a jump on the action this week

BEAUMONT, Texas — It was a busy Thursday night on the gridiron with four local football teams getting an early start on this week's action.

Little Cypress-Mauriceville got back into the win column with a domination 32-6 win over Katy ISD's newest high school, Jordan.

Over in Montgomery, Beaumont Untied was stunned in the final moments by the Bears, 23-19.

Up in Burkeville the Mustangs picked up their second-straight win, downing Acadiana Christian out of Lafayette, Louisiana. 

And finally the Evadale Rebels also grabbed a win against Louisiana's Merryville High School.

High School Football Thursday Night Scores
Non-District
Montgomery 23 Beaumont United 19
Little Cypress-Mauriceville 32 Katy Jordan 6
Burkeville 16 Acadiana Christian (LA) 14
Evadale 42 Merryville (LA) 30 

    

