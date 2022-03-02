Football schedules for the 2022 season are starting to come together

BEAUMONT, Texas — One of the best parts of UIL realignment is the mad scramble that takes place place moments after the districts are released.
Coaches from all over the state, trying to complete their schedules for the upcoming season.
Here's a look at tentative schedules that have come together. Keep in mind locations and matchup could still change. If there is no indicator next to the game, location has not been finalized.
21-6A
BEAUMONT UNITED
WK 2: vs Port Neches-Groves
WEST BROOK
WK 1: Houston Lamar
WK 2: Manvel
WK 3: Deer Park
8-5A-DIVISION 1
PORT ARTHUR MEMORIAL
WK 1: at Port Neches-Groves
WK 2: Nederland
WK 3: Bye
WK 4: Porter*
WK 5: Baytown Sterling*
WK 6: Crosby*
WK 7: La Porte*
WK 8: Goose Creek Memorial*
WK 9: Baytown Lee*
WK 10: Barbers Hill*
WK 11: Kingwood Park*
(*District)
9-5A-DIVISION 2
NEDERLAND
WK 1: West Orange-Stark
WK 2: Port Arthur Memorial
WK 3: vs Silsbee
WK 4: Bye
WK 5: at Fort Bend Willowridge*
WK 6: vs Dayton*
WK 7: at Santa Fe*
WK 8: at Fort Bend Marshall*
WK 9: vs Galena Park*
WK 10: at Port Neches-Groves*
WK 11: vs Texas City*
(*District)
PORT NECHES-GROVES
WK 1: vs Port Arthur Memorial
WK 2: at Beaumont United
WK 3: at West Orange-Stark
WK 4: Bye
WK 5: at Fort Bend Marshall*
WK 6: vs Texas City*
WK 7: at Fort Bend Willowridge*
WK 8: vs Dayton*
WK 9: at Santa Fe*
WK 10: vs Nederland*
WK 11: at Galena Park*
(*District)
9-4A-DIVISION 2
BRIDGE CITY
WK 1: at Orangefield
WK 2: vs Buna
WK 3: vs Little Cypress-Mauriceville
WK4: at Lumberton
HARDIN-JEFFERSON
WK 1: Little Cypress-Mauriceville
WK 2: Anahuac
WK 3: East Chambers
WK 4: Diboll
WEST ORANGE-STARK
WK 1: Nederland
WK 2: Little Cypress-Mauriceville
WK 3: vs Port Neches-Groves
WK 4: at Newton
9-3A-DIVISION 1
WOODVILLE
WK 1: Franklin
WK 2: vs Newton
WK 3: Liberty
WK 4: Orangefield
12-3A-DIVISON 2
NEWTON
WK 1: at Anahuac
WK 2: at Woodville
WK 3: vs Jasper
WK 4: vs West Orange-Stark