Football schedules for the 2022 season are starting to come together

With new districts released area coaches scramble to complete schedule

BEAUMONT, Texas — One of the best parts of UIL realignment is the mad scramble that takes place place moments after the districts are released.

Coaches from all over the state, trying to complete their schedules for the upcoming season.

Here's a look at tentative schedules that have come together. Keep in mind locations and matchup could still change. If there is no indicator next to the game, location has not been finalized.

21-6A

BEAUMONT UNITED

WK 2: vs Port Neches-Groves

WEST BROOK

WK 1: Houston Lamar

WK 2: Manvel

WK 3: Deer Park

8-5A-DIVISION 1

PORT ARTHUR MEMORIAL

WK 1: at Port Neches-Groves

WK 2: Nederland

WK 3: Bye

WK 4: Porter*

WK 5: Baytown Sterling*

WK 6: Crosby*

WK 7: La Porte*

WK 8: Goose Creek Memorial*

WK 9: Baytown Lee*

WK 10: Barbers Hill*

WK 11: Kingwood Park*

(*District)

9-5A-DIVISION 2

NEDERLAND

WK 1: West Orange-Stark

WK 2: Port Arthur Memorial

WK 3: vs Silsbee

WK 4: Bye

WK 5: at Fort Bend Willowridge*

WK 6: vs Dayton*

WK 7: at Santa Fe*

WK 8: at Fort Bend Marshall*

WK 9: vs Galena Park*

WK 10: at Port Neches-Groves*

WK 11: vs Texas City*

(*District)



PORT NECHES-GROVES

WK 1: vs Port Arthur Memorial

WK 2: at Beaumont United

WK 3: at West Orange-Stark

WK 4: Bye

WK 5: at Fort Bend Marshall*

WK 6: vs Texas City*

WK 7: at Fort Bend Willowridge*

WK 8: vs Dayton*

WK 9: at Santa Fe*

WK 10: vs Nederland*

WK 11: at Galena Park*

(*District)

9-4A-DIVISION 2

BRIDGE CITY

WK 1: at Orangefield

WK 2: vs Buna

WK 3: vs Little Cypress-Mauriceville

WK4: at Lumberton



HARDIN-JEFFERSON

WK 1: Little Cypress-Mauriceville

WK 2: Anahuac

WK 3: East Chambers

WK 4: Diboll

WEST ORANGE-STARK

WK 1: Nederland

WK 2: Little Cypress-Mauriceville

WK 3: vs Port Neches-Groves

WK 4: at Newton

9-3A-DIVISION 1

WOODVILLE

WK 1: Franklin

WK 2: vs Newton

WK 3: Liberty

WK 4: Orangefield