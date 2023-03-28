Finalists revealed for annual Willie Ray Smith Awards

Eight of the top Southeast Texas football players named Willie Ray Smith finalists

BEAUMONT, Texas — Monday evening the Beaumont Founders Lions Club released the eight finalists for the annual Willie Ray Smith Awards which honors the best offensive and defensive high school football players out of Southeast Texas.

Leading off the defensive list is Hamshire-Fannett senior linebacker Gavin DeRanier who had 140 tackles with four sacks during the regular season for the Longhorns.

Jasper junior linebacker Ty'Anthony Smith makes the cut. Smith currently has 24 division one offers, though he has not committed at this time.

Newton senior linebacker Leighton Foster won the Willie Ray Smith defensive award last year, and is a finalist once again. Foster had a another monster year for tradition rich Newton.

And the last defensive finalist is Silsbee senior linebacker Jayron Williams. He had over 300 tackles in career with the Tigers, and has already signed with Lamar University.

Now for the offensive finalists..

Let's start with Lumberton junior quarberack Lucas Powell. The uncommitted signal caller had another monster year and expected to lead the Raiders to another big season this fall.

Orangefield senior running back Cameron Dischler was the spark plug for the Bobcats slot-t attack once again. He has already signed to play his college ball at Angelo State.

Port Arthur Memorial's Davion Wilson made an instant impact with the Titans after transferring from Spring Dekaney. The senior will head across the river this fall to play for McNeese.

And finally, Silsbee junior All-American wide receiver Dre'lon Miller is a finalist as expected. Miller is one of the top recruits in the nation with 42 division one offers. He also won the Build Ford Tough Class 4A Player of The Year back in January.

WILLIE RAY SMITH AWARD FINALISTS

DEFENSE

Gavin DeRanieri, Hamshire-Fannett

Ty'Anthony Smith, Jasper

Leighton Foster, Newton

Jayron Williams, Silsbee