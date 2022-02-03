Eric Peevey named Bum Phillips Coach of The Year

LCM's Peevey honored after remarkable turnaround in Battlin' Bear country

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Southeast Texas is full of amazing coaches. Tuesday afternoon the Golden Triangle chapter of the National Football Foundation presented the Bum Phillips Coach of The Year Award at the Museum of The Gulf Coast in Port Arthur.

And to no surprise, Little Cypress-Mauriceville's Eric Peevey earned the nod. Peevey was presented a special ring to commemorate the honor by the son of Bum himself, Coach Wade Phillips.

Peevey took over a one win LCM team last season and piled up eleven victories in year one, with a state quarterfinal appearance.

The eleven wins tied a school record while the Battlin' Bears won a share of their first district title since 1994.

For Coach Peevey the award is special.

"This is such a great honor and being from Southeast Texas this means even more. Just with the history and tradition that Coach Phillips and his son Wade have brought to the coaching ranks. And then being in this museum at the same point when you're getting this award, it's just an awesome experience."

Wade Phillips was pleased with the pick.