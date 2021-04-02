Eric Peevey leaving West Brook to take LCM job

Eric Peevey to be named next Athletic Director and Head Football Coach at Little Cypress-Mauriceville

ORANGE, Texas — West Brook's Eric Peevey will become the next Athletic Director and Head Football Coach of Little Cypress-Mauriceville this afternoon.

The news comes after LCMCISD announced a press conference to introduce their new Athletic Director yesterday.

Peevey leaves West Brook after spending four years leading the Class 6A Bruins. In that time West Brook was (33-15) with four playoff appearances.

The pinnacle of Peevey's success at West Brook was in 2018 when the Bruins came up just short in the 6A-Divison II State Championship game against Longview. West Brook finished that season with a record of (13-3).

Last year West Brook finished (5-6) after being eliminated in the Area Round of the playoffs.

Little Cypress-Mauriceville started their search for a new athletic director in January when Randy Crouch announced his retirement.

The Battlin' Bears missed out on the postseason in 2020 after finishing the year (1-7).