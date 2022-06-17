East stuns West in final seconds of CHRISTUS Health All-Star Classic!

Ethan Oceguera found Jamario Thomas with four seconds left to win annual All-Star showdown

BEAUMONT, Texas — Following a night that saw the girls basketball and boys basketball games come down to the wire, it was only fitting that the CHRISTUS Health All-Star Classic Football Game would have a similar finish.

With time running out Bridge City's Ethan Oceguera found Jasper's Jamario Thomas on a deep ball. From there Thomas would weave his way through traffic and into the end zone with just four seconds left.

The miraculous touchdown propelled the East to a 24-22 win in Beaumont ISD's Memorial Stadium.

Early on it looked like Eric Peevey's East squad would pour it on.

Leading 3-0 in the first, Oceguera connected with Nederland's Kyndon Fuselier for a touchdown. Fuselier, who is heading to Lamar, juked one defender before following a block into the end zone. East led 9-0 after a missed extra point.

The West failed to gain any momentum until Hamshire-Fannett's Keagian Heckaman was hit from the blindside, causing the ball to pop loose into the hands of Crosby's Tyler Cooper.

Later in the second the West got their first points when Barbers Hill's Brent Holdren scrambled from just inside the ten yard line for a touchdown.

Moments later Holdren would power his way in for a two point conversion, cutting the East lead down to one point.

Things would stay that way until the second half when both teams started clicking offensively.

Friday night's game wrapped up another successful Classic organized by the Southeast Texas Coaches Association.