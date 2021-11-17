East Chambers prepares to battle Academy Bumblebees

The Buccaneers blasted Huntington 59-14 in their playoff opener, but Head Coach Russ Sutherland knows things will be much tougher against the Bumblebees.

"Well offensively they throw the ball a whole lot. They don't run the ball a whole lot, but their quarterback is very handy. He's thrown for about 2500 yards this year. They've got two really good receivers. And they have some other guys that are also very adequate players. So we'll have our hands full trying to slow 'em down."