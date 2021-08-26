East Chambers drops season opener to West Rusk

Young Bucs fall against talented West Rusk team

JASPER, Texas — East Chambers Head Coach Russ Sutherland knew his team would struggle at times after losing multiple key players like Willie Rays Smith Award winner Ernest Ceasar, III to graduation.

He was right as a young Buccaneer team fell to a talented West Rusk team at Jasper's Bulldog Field, 38-14.

After going three and out while losing seven yard, East Chambers got their first taste of the Raiders offensive attack.

In just a few plays West Rusk marched down the field, capped off Jimmie Harper's touchdown out of the wildcat.

Each team would punt before the Buccaneers found lightning in a bottle when Jacoby Perrault swung at pass over to KK Morris who exploded for a 58-yard touchdown to tie things up.

Unfortunately that momentum wouldn't last long with the Raiders quarterback Andon Mata connecting with Geremiah Smith on a screen play that turned into a 66-yard go ahead touchdown.

From there West Rusk (1-0) would never look back, building a 31-7 halftime lead before cruising to a 38-14 victory.