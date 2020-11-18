Deweyville focused on extending historic season

Deweyville isn't satisfied with first playoff win in program history

DEWEYVILLE, Texas — They're the talk of the 409, Dewevyille. After winning their first outright district title since 1985, the Pirates are rolling into the Area Round for the first time.

"The black cloud is gone here in Deweyville. Look we have beautiful blue skies here."

Those are the words of Deweyville Head Coach Brandon Prouse after his pirates picked up their first playoff win in program history.

"They just know that they've done something that hasn't been done in Deweyville and they are proud that they've accomplished that. And now they're just ready to keep writing new chapters in the history book here in Deweyville.

When asked what the atmosphere in the city has been like since the win, running back Cade Watson had a great response considering rising number of COVID-19 cases.

"I don't know. I've been in the house, sleeping. But I'm sure they're happy, I'm sure they're happy."

While their Bi-District win is special, the pressure is not off according to quarterback James Menard.

"No sir, no sir. The pressure is not off. It's win or go home. So we lose this game we go home, football seasons over, senior year. So a lot of guys won't step on the field again so the pressure is not off."

While Deweyville has the better record, Coach Prouse knows getting past Chilton will be a challenge.

"Well they come from a very tough district. They come out of the district with Mart and Bremond who is two very tough football teams. So you know they've been battle tested because they've gone against some great competition. They're big, they're physical and they do have some speed. So it's going to be a great challenge for us, but the kids are up for it."

2A-DIVISON II AREA ROUND

Deweyville Pirates (8-2) vs Chilton Pirates (6-4)

Saturday 6:00 pm, Tomball ISD Stadium - Tomball

Winner vs Tenaha (8-2) or Bremond (8-3)

Deweyville Results

at Cushing, L 22-0

at Colmesneil, W 46-6

at Warren, L 36-18

at Legacy Christian, W 50-6

vs Hull-Daisetta, W 30-22

vs Sabine Pass, W 43-0

at Evadale, W 27-8

vs Burkeville, W 53-14

at High Island, W 21-0 (Forfeit)

Bi-District

Cushing, W 44-6

Chilton Results

vs Rice, W 14-8

at Italy, L 46-0

vs Normangee, L 48-21

vs Axtell, W 58-14

vs Kerens, W 6-0

vs Mart, L 50-0

vs Frost, W 49-7

at Bremond, L 48-20

vs Wortham, W 44-14

Bi-District

Detroit, W 52-14