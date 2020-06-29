Port Arthur Memorial football player tests positive for COVID-19

Port Arthur will follow UIL guidelines and continue voluntary summer workouts

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Port Arthur Memorial is the latest to have a football player participating in summer workouts to test positive for COVID-19.

Just before 5:00 pm Port Arthur ISD released the following statement.

"Dear Port Arthur ISD families,

This morning, our district was notified that a student athlete in one of our summer football training camps has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus and we are sending this letter to you in order to be transparent and to give you all the information you need to know.

All students and employees that came in contact with this individual have been sent home to self-isolate for a 14-day period. They do not believe that anyone who had secondary contact (meaning came in contact with someone who had direct contact) is at risk at this time.

We encourage our community to take COVID-19 seriously and abide by all guidelines laid out by the Center for Disease Control, Governor Abbott, and our local governmental agencies.

Regards,

Dr. Mark L. Porterie

PAISD Superintendent of Schools"

On June 18 Port Arthur Memorial suspended volleyball, girls basketball and girls soccer summer workouts due to a possible exposure to COVID-19.

Head Football Coach/Athletic Director Brian Morgan tells 409Sports Director Ashly Elam that workouts will continue following UIL guidelines.