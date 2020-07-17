Dallas County decision leaves Port Arthur Memorial without opening game

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Yesterday a huge domino in the Texas high school sports landscape fell when Houston ISD announced that practices and games could not take place until on-campus instruction is available on October 19th at the earliest.
Today Dallas County announced a similar order for all public and private schools.
The order states that on-campus instruction is not allowed until September 8th with sports not being allowed until then.
On the public school side alone that affects 15 school districts and 56 high schools. One of those is Lancaster.
Port Arthur Memorial was scheduled to face the Tigers week one on August 28th at Prairie View A&M University.
Head Coach Brian Morgan responded to the latest developments.
"You know we definitely have had conversations. One was Prairie View going to let us play there, was probably a big concern initially. Then I see the news this afternoon coming out from Dallas County, and I think that Lancaster has made that decision to kind of announce it as well."
While the Titans are left with a bye week to start the season, Morgan is not currently searching for a replacement.
"That thought has crossed my mind. I know there's a couple of Houston coaches that have already kind of reached out just to different schools looking for games cause they've had some Houston ISD opponents that look like they're going to be out. Right now I'm not going to. I've spoken to a couple of people that I'm close with and we all kind of have the same mindset of possibly getting together and scrimmaging or playing just kind of based on what the UIL announcement comes out next week. But I think that all of us are not in too much of a rush. I think that we all have the same idea that at least in some aspect the season is going to be delayed, changed. Definitely different. Especially that first non-district part of the season."