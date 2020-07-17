Dallas County decision leaves Port Arthur Memorial without opening game

"You know we definitely have had conversations. One was Prairie View going to let us play there, was probably a big concern initially. Then I see the news this afternoon coming out from Dallas County, and I think that Lancaster has made that decision to kind of announce it as well."

"That thought has crossed my mind. I know there's a couple of Houston coaches that have already kind of reached out just to different schools looking for games cause they've had some Houston ISD opponents that look like they're going to be out. Right now I'm not going to. I've spoken to a couple of people that I'm close with and we all kind of have the same mindset of possibly getting together and scrimmaging or playing just kind of based on what the UIL announcement comes out next week. But I think that all of us are not in too much of a rush. I think that we all have the same idea that at least in some aspect the season is going to be delayed, changed. Definitely different. Especially that first non-district part of the season."