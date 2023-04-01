Coach Toby Foreman is all too familiar with returning to the field following tragedy

The National Football League announced that the Bills and Bengals will not resume their game this week and there's no decision on if it will be completed at a later date, but week 18, which is the final week of the regular season, will be played as scheduled.

"Well, I'll tell you it's the only time in my life I didn't want to be around football. I thought about quitting. I just really thought about not doing it anymore. I was extremely close to that young man. I don't think the kids and I know myselft, that whoele year, we never felt comfortable throughout the season. There was never a time of normalcy with that whole season until it ended and we got knocked out of the playoffs by Brookshire Royal. But it was not normal and I will tell you a part of me is still there. I mean a part of me is still at the twelve yard line. He threw the touchdown pass on the sideline. I'll never move past that. Part of my body won't move past that. Because I left a part of me on that field that night with him."