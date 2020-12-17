409Sports Closer Look: Nederland vs Longview Pine Tree

NEDERLAND, Texas — Nederland is looking for their first Regional appearance since 2012 when they face Longview Pine Tree Saturday in Nacogdoches. Here's a closer look at both teams.
5A-DII AREA ROUND
Longview Pine Tree Pirates (9-1) vs Nederland Bulldogs (8-2)
Saturday 2:00 pm, Homer Bryce Stadium - Nacogdoches
Winner vs Montgomery Bears (8-3) or (3) Fort Bend Marshall Buffalos (10-0)
SERIES
First meeting
PLAYOFF HISTORY
Nederland
Playoff Appearances: 41 (4-straight)
Playoff Record: 48-35-3
State Championships: 1957
State Finalists: 1956, 1961
Pine Tree
Playoff Appearances: 10 (2-straight)
Playoff Record: 4-9
PICKS
Ashly Elam: Nederland 31-24
Mike Canizales: Pine Tree 28-17
Dave Campbell's Texas Football Matt Stepp: Nederland by 6
Cal Preps Computer: Pine Tree 31-21
SEASON RESULTS
Pine Tree (9-1, 6-1) - 9-5A-DII - 2nd Place
Total Points: 401-258
Average Points For: 40.1
Average Points Against: 25.8
Princeton, W 55-30
Crandall, W 63-28
*Marshall, W 24-7
*Nacogdoches, W 34-7
*Jacksonville, W 49-42
*Texas High, L 44-0
*Whitehouse, W 27-14
*Mt. Pleasant, W 45-23
*Hallsville, 70-35
(*District)
Bi-District
A&M Consolidated, W 34-28 (OT)
Nederland (8-2, 6-1) - 12-5A-DII - 1st Place
Total Points: 351-184
Average Points For: 35.1
Average Points Against: 18.4
Lufkin, L 31-28
Jacksonville, W 42-20
*Port Neches-Groves, L 22-21
*Santa Fe, W 38-7
*Texas City, W 31-10
*Dayton, W 42-26
*Barbers Hill, W 41-35
*Kingwood Park, W 42-9
*Crosby, W 29-24
(*District)
Bi-District
Houston Sterling, W 37-0