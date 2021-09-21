Burkeville's Eric Williams named 2A Coach of The Week

Williams recognized by Dave Campbell's Texas Football

BURKEVILLE, Texas — Dave Campbell's Texas Football named Burkeville Head Coach Eric Williams the Class 2A Coach of The Week after the Mustangs took down Mount Enterprise, 20-8.

That victory gave Burkeville their first (3-0) start since 1995.

Williams took over a struggling Burkeville program in 2019, going (0-8) in his first season.

Since then the Mustangs have been on an upward trend, improving to (3-7) with a playoff appearance last season before starting (3-0) this year.