Buna ISD reassigns AD/Head Football Coach Gary Kinne

BUNA, Texas — 409Sports has confirmed that Buna Athletic Director and Head Football Coach Gary Kinne has been reassigned.
The news was first reported by Texas Football's Matt Stepp.
Kinne's Cougars were (0-3) this season with all three losses by seven points or less, including last week's 21-20 setback to Crockett.
His first season at Buna ended last year with a record of (2-9) that included a loss in the Bi-District Playoffs.
Buna will travel to Kountze Friday night to face the Lions with Kevin Terrier serving as the interim head coach.