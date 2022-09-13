x
HS Football

Buna ISD reassigns AD/Head Football Coach Gary Kinne

Kinne reassigned by Buna ISD after three games into his second season
Credit: Ashly Elam

BUNA, Texas — 409Sports has confirmed that Buna Athletic Director and Head Football Coach Gary Kinne has been reassigned.

The news was first reported by Texas Football's Matt Stepp.

Kinne's Cougars were (0-3) this season with all three losses by seven points or less, including last week's 21-20 setback to Crockett. 

His first season at Buna ended last year with a record of (2-9) that included a loss in the Bi-District Playoffs.

Buna will travel to Kountze Friday night to face the Lions with Kevin Terrier serving as the interim head coach. 

