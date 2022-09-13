Buna ISD reassigns AD/Head Football Coach Gary Kinne

Kinne reassigned by Buna ISD after three games into his second season

BUNA, Texas — 409Sports has confirmed that Buna Athletic Director and Head Football Coach Gary Kinne has been reassigned.

The news was first reported by Texas Football's Matt Stepp.

BREAKING Buna has reassigned HC Gary Kinne to Asst AD...Buna's new superintendent (who was hired today) has not yet named an interim HFC #txhsfb @dctf — Matt Stepp (@Matt_Stepp817) September 13, 2022

Kinne's Cougars were (0-3) this season with all three losses by seven points or less, including last week's 21-20 setback to Crockett.

His first season at Buna ended last year with a record of (2-9) that included a loss in the Bi-District Playoffs.