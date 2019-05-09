BEAUMONT, Texas — It's week two of high school football across Southeast Texas! Weather played a big role in week one, but the computer still reigned king of the picks. The 409Sports team is hoping to improve in the rankings for this week!

STANDINGS AFTER WEEK 1:

1. Cal Preps Computer: 18-4 (.818)

2. Ashly Elam: 16-8 (.667)

3. Dave Campbell's Texas Football: 13-8 (.619)

4. Mike Canizales: 14-10 (.583)

WEEK 2 PICKS

Nederland (0-1) at Beaumont United (1-0)

Elam: Beaumont United

Canizales: Nederland

DCTF: Beaumont United by 4

Cal Preps: Nederland 28-14

Strake Jesuit (1-0) at West Brook (1-0)

Elam: West Brook

Canizales: West Brook

DCTF: West Brook by 13

Cal Preps: West Brook 44-26

Livingston (1-0) at Orangefield (1-0)

Elam: Orangefield

Canizales: Orangefield

DCTF: Orangefield by 8

Cal Preps: Orangefield 31-21

Legacy Christian (0-1) at Kelly (1-0)

Elam: Kelly

Canizales: Kelly

DCTF: Kelly by 11

Cal Preps: Kelly 24-7

Jasper (0-0) at Bridge City (0-1)

Elam: Jasper

Canizales: Jasper

DCTF: Jasper by 56

Cal Preps: Jasper 38-8

LCM (1-0) at West Orange-Stark (1-0)

Elam: West Orange-Stark

Canizales: West Orange-Stark

DCTF: West Orange-Stark by 31

Cal Preps: West Orange-Stark 28-6

Kountze (0-1) at Hamshire-Fannett (0-1)

Elam: Hamshire-Fannett

Canizales: Hamshire-Fannett

DCTF: Hamshire-Fannett by 40

Cal Preps: Hamshire-Fannett 35-7

East Chambers (1-0) at Hardin-Jefferson (0-1)

Elam: East Chambers

Canizales: East Chambers

DCTF: East Chambers by 38

Cal Preps: East Chambers 46-21

Newton (1-0) at Silsbee (0-1)

Elam: Newton

Canizales: Newton

DCTF: Silsbee by 6

Cal Preps: Newton 42-27

Hemphill (1-0) at Buna (1-0)

Elam: Buna

Canizales: Buna

DCTF: Buna by 8

Cal Preps: Buna 34-28

Port Arthur Memorial (0-1) at Houston Madison (0-1)

Elam: Port Arthur Memorial

Canizales: Port Arthur Memorial

DCTF: Port Arthur Memorial by 41

Cal Preps: Port Arthur Memorial 46-0

Colmesneil (0-1) at Deweyville (0-1)

Elam: Deweyville

Canizales: Deweyville

DCTF: Deweyville by 11

Cal Preps: Deweyville 40-19

Sabine Pass (0-1) at Lutheran North (0-0)

Elam: Lutheran North

Canizales: Sabine Pass

DCTF: Lutheran North by 24

Cal Preps: Lutheran North 41-3

Trinity School at Chester

Elam: Trinity School

Canizales: Trinity School

DCTF: No Pick

Cal Preps: No Pick

Port Neches-Groves (1-0) at Huntsville (1-0)

Elam: Huntsville

Canizales: Port Neches-Groves

DCTF: Huntsville by 6

Cal Preps: Huntsville 38-27

Lumberton (0-0) at Kirbyville (0-1)

Elam: Lumberton

Canizales: Lumberton

DCTF: Lumberton by 30

Cal Preps: Lumberton 31-21

Evadale (1-0) at Warren (1-0)

Elam: Evadale

Canizales: Evadale

DCTF: Evadale by 7

Cal Preps: Evadale 31-17

Madisonville (0-1) at Woodville (0-1)

Elam: Madisonville

Canizales: Madisonville

DCTF: Madisonville by 1

Cal Preps: Woodville 28-21

West Hardin (1-0) at Hull-Daisetta (1-0)

Elam: Hull-Daisetta

Canizales: West Hardin

DCTF: West Hardin by 2

Cal Preps: Hull-Daisetta 26-20

Emery/Weiner (1-0) at High Island (1-0)

Elam: Emery/Weiner

Canizales: High Island

DCTF: Emery/Weiner by 18

Cal Preps: No Pick

Editor's Note: Cal Preps and Dave Campbell's Texas Football doesn't pick every game the 409Sports Blitz team does, so we tally up standings by winning percentage.

