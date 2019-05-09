BEAUMONT, Texas — It's week two of high school football across Southeast Texas! Weather played a big role in week one, but the computer still reigned king of the picks. The 409Sports team is hoping to improve in the rankings for this week!
STANDINGS AFTER WEEK 1:
1. Cal Preps Computer: 18-4 (.818)
2. Ashly Elam: 16-8 (.667)
3. Dave Campbell's Texas Football: 13-8 (.619)
4. Mike Canizales: 14-10 (.583)
WEEK 2 PICKS
Nederland (0-1) at Beaumont United (1-0)
Elam: Beaumont United
Canizales: Nederland
DCTF: Beaumont United by 4
Cal Preps: Nederland 28-14
Strake Jesuit (1-0) at West Brook (1-0)
Elam: West Brook
Canizales: West Brook
DCTF: West Brook by 13
Cal Preps: West Brook 44-26
Livingston (1-0) at Orangefield (1-0)
Elam: Orangefield
Canizales: Orangefield
DCTF: Orangefield by 8
Cal Preps: Orangefield 31-21
Legacy Christian (0-1) at Kelly (1-0)
Elam: Kelly
Canizales: Kelly
DCTF: Kelly by 11
Cal Preps: Kelly 24-7
Jasper (0-0) at Bridge City (0-1)
Elam: Jasper
Canizales: Jasper
DCTF: Jasper by 56
Cal Preps: Jasper 38-8
LCM (1-0) at West Orange-Stark (1-0)
Elam: West Orange-Stark
Canizales: West Orange-Stark
DCTF: West Orange-Stark by 31
Cal Preps: West Orange-Stark 28-6
Kountze (0-1) at Hamshire-Fannett (0-1)
Elam: Hamshire-Fannett
Canizales: Hamshire-Fannett
DCTF: Hamshire-Fannett by 40
Cal Preps: Hamshire-Fannett 35-7
East Chambers (1-0) at Hardin-Jefferson (0-1)
Elam: East Chambers
Canizales: East Chambers
DCTF: East Chambers by 38
Cal Preps: East Chambers 46-21
Newton (1-0) at Silsbee (0-1)
Elam: Newton
Canizales: Newton
DCTF: Silsbee by 6
Cal Preps: Newton 42-27
Hemphill (1-0) at Buna (1-0)
Elam: Buna
Canizales: Buna
DCTF: Buna by 8
Cal Preps: Buna 34-28
Port Arthur Memorial (0-1) at Houston Madison (0-1)
Elam: Port Arthur Memorial
Canizales: Port Arthur Memorial
DCTF: Port Arthur Memorial by 41
Cal Preps: Port Arthur Memorial 46-0
Colmesneil (0-1) at Deweyville (0-1)
Elam: Deweyville
Canizales: Deweyville
DCTF: Deweyville by 11
Cal Preps: Deweyville 40-19
Sabine Pass (0-1) at Lutheran North (0-0)
Elam: Lutheran North
Canizales: Sabine Pass
DCTF: Lutheran North by 24
Cal Preps: Lutheran North 41-3
Trinity School at Chester
Elam: Trinity School
Canizales: Trinity School
DCTF: No Pick
Cal Preps: No Pick
Port Neches-Groves (1-0) at Huntsville (1-0)
Elam: Huntsville
Canizales: Port Neches-Groves
DCTF: Huntsville by 6
Cal Preps: Huntsville 38-27
Lumberton (0-0) at Kirbyville (0-1)
Elam: Lumberton
Canizales: Lumberton
DCTF: Lumberton by 30
Cal Preps: Lumberton 31-21
Evadale (1-0) at Warren (1-0)
Elam: Evadale
Canizales: Evadale
DCTF: Evadale by 7
Cal Preps: Evadale 31-17
Madisonville (0-1) at Woodville (0-1)
Elam: Madisonville
Canizales: Madisonville
DCTF: Madisonville by 1
Cal Preps: Woodville 28-21
West Hardin (1-0) at Hull-Daisetta (1-0)
Elam: Hull-Daisetta
Canizales: West Hardin
DCTF: West Hardin by 2
Cal Preps: Hull-Daisetta 26-20
Emery/Weiner (1-0) at High Island (1-0)
Elam: Emery/Weiner
Canizales: High Island
DCTF: Emery/Weiner by 18
Cal Preps: No Pick
Editor's Note: Cal Preps and Dave Campbell's Texas Football doesn't pick every game the 409Sports Blitz team does, so we tally up standings by winning percentage.
