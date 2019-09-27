BAYTOWN, Texas — Beaumont United improved to (4-0) with a hard fought 17-7 win Thursday night at Baytown Sterling.

The Timberwolves fell behind in the first when Ranger quarterback Jacob Landry took off for a 13-yard touchdown. As he crossed the goal line Eric Holman landed a huge hit that Landry took some time to recover from.

After a scoreless opening stanza, United got things going n the second when Zemiah Vaughn hit Julius Stelly for eleven yard strike to tie things up.

The score remained that way until Vaughn darted for a 30-yard touchdown run with 7:46 in the second quarter. Just over five minutes later kicker Mario Loza capped the scoring with a 28-yard field goal.

Next week Beaumont United (4-0, 1-0) will look to stay perfect against state ranked West Brook (3-0).