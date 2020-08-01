BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont United football coach Arthur Louis has confirmed with 409Sports he will retire for a second time.

Louis was (7-13) in two years leading the startup Timberwolves. He's ending his coaching career with an overall coaching record of (31-33).

Beaumont ISD announced he would lead the United's first varsity team in March 2018.

Louis also started the Ozen football program in 1997, with the Panthers fielding a varsity team for the first time in 1998. In his four varsity seasons with Ozen, Louis compiled a (24-20) record with four postseason appearances.

Louis later served as as assistant principal at Clifton J. Ozen Magnet High School from June 2011 through December 2012 according to 12News file stories.

While Beaumont United failed to reach the playoffs in their first two seasons, they did show plenty of improvement. After finishing (2-8) in 2018, the Timberwolves started 2019 with a (4-0) mark before losing five of their last six games.

