BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont United revenge tour continued Thursday night at BISD Memorial Stadium with the Timberwolves dominating Nederlnad, 35-10. The result was nearly a complete flip flop of the Bulldogs 33-14 win last year.

Zemaiah Vaughn got the scoring going in the first when he found Devin Hunt for a 37 yard strike in the opening quarter. The scoring strike came after Jakevian Wilson picked off Nederland's Bryce McMorris. Vaughn was solid for the Timberwolves, finishing with over 180 yards passing and 60 yards rushing.

Josh Mazcyk led Nederland back later in the quarter, capping off the Bulldogs drive with a short touchdown to tie things up.

The score remained tied until the second quarter, that's when Chandler Rivers delivered a pick six for "The U." The sophomore returned an interception for a score last week against St. Pius X, and also delivered another pick six in the Timberwolves final scrimmage against Pasadena Dobie.

Payne Barrow cut the United lead down to four as time expired in the first half when he drilled a 43-yard field goal.

After that it was all BU with James Wilson finding the end zone twice.

Beaumont United will look to stay perfect next week when they host Port Arthur Memorial, while Nederland will hope to get their first victory of the year against Silsbee.