Beaumont United and Port Arthur Memorial are ready for new district

Timberwolves and Titans are both picked to make the playoffs out of their new district

BEAUMONT, Texas — The University Interscholastic League's biennial realignment created quite of few interesting district back in February. One of those is 9-5A-DI.

The goods news for Port Arthur Memorial is Beaumont United has slipped down a classification, creating a natural rival.

The bad news, both Golden Triangle schools will spend plenty of time traveling to the Galveston Bay area.

Both the Timberwolves and Titans have plenty of potential this year with each being picked to advance to playoffs this fall by Dave Campbell's Texas Football.

Dave Campbell's Texas Football Predictions

9-5A-DI

(State Ranking)

1. Friendswood (20)

2. Beaumont United

3. La Porte

4. Port Arthur Memorial

5. Goose Creek Memorial

6. Baytown Sterling

7. Baytown Lee

8. Galveston Ball

Looking Back To 2019

Friendswood Mustangs (9-3, 5-2)

Area Finalists

Playoff Results

Bi-District: Kingwood Park, W 40-14

Area: Cedar Park, L 31-14

Beaumont United Timberwolves (5-5, 2-5)

Missed Playoffs

La Porte Bulldogs (4-6, 3-4)

Missed Playoffs

Port Arthur Memorial Titans (5-6, 4-3)

Bi-District Finalists

Playoff Results

Bi-District: Shadow Creek, L 49-7

Goose Creek Memorial Patriots (3-7, 2-5)

Missed Playoffs

Baytown Sterling Rangers (1-9, 0-7)

Missed Playoffs

Baytown Lee Ganders (5-5, 2-5)

Missed Playoffs