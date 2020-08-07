Beaumont United and Port Arthur Memorial are ready for new district

BEAUMONT, Texas — The University Interscholastic League's biennial realignment created quite of few interesting district back in February. One of those is 9-5A-DI.
The goods news for Port Arthur Memorial is Beaumont United has slipped down a classification, creating a natural rival.
The bad news, both Golden Triangle schools will spend plenty of time traveling to the Galveston Bay area.
Both the Timberwolves and Titans have plenty of potential this year with each being picked to advance to playoffs this fall by Dave Campbell's Texas Football.
Dave Campbell's Texas Football Predictions
9-5A-DI
(State Ranking)
1. Friendswood (20)
2. Beaumont United
3. La Porte
4. Port Arthur Memorial
5. Goose Creek Memorial
6. Baytown Sterling
7. Baytown Lee
8. Galveston Ball
Looking Back To 2019
Friendswood Mustangs (9-3, 5-2)
Area Finalists
Playoff Results
Bi-District: Kingwood Park, W 40-14
Area: Cedar Park, L 31-14
Beaumont United Timberwolves (5-5, 2-5)
Missed Playoffs
La Porte Bulldogs (4-6, 3-4)
Missed Playoffs
Port Arthur Memorial Titans (5-6, 4-3)
Bi-District Finalists
Playoff Results
Bi-District: Shadow Creek, L 49-7
Goose Creek Memorial Patriots (3-7, 2-5)
Missed Playoffs
Baytown Sterling Rangers (1-9, 0-7)
Missed Playoffs
Baytown Lee Ganders (5-5, 2-5)
Missed Playoffs
Galveston Ball Golden Tornadoes (3-7, 0-7)
Missed Playoffs