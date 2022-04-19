Beaumont ISD releases applicant list for United Head Football Coach/Campus Coordinator Position

35 applied for the Beaumont United position filled by Darrell Colbert, Sr.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Independent School District released the list of candidates for the Head Football Coach/Campus Coordinator position at Beaumont United High School following a public information request by 409Sports.

On February 25 Marcus Graham was reassigned after two seasons. In those two years Graham led the Timberwolves to an (8-12) record and two playoff appearances.

March 24 by a vote of 5-2, West Brook graduate Darrell Colbert, Sr. was hired as the next Head Football Coach/Campus Coordinator at Beaumont United.

Colbert most recently served as a head coach at Houston Westbury where he went (6-12) in two seasons leading the Huskies.

Colbert was a standout as player. From his early days at Hebert to winning a State Championship with West Brook, Colbert was one of the top players in Southeast Texas.

His high school career propelled him to Texas Southern University where he earned All-SWAC honors all four years, while also shattering TSU records. He was also enshrined in the TSU Football Hall of Fame.

From there Colbert would play in the NFL for the Kansas City Chiefs and New Orleans Saints before heading to the Canadian Football League where he suited up for the British Columbia Lions and Edmonton Eskimos. He wrapped up his professional playing career with the San Antonio Riders of the World League of American Football.

Before going to the high school ranks, Colbert served as the Director of Football Operations at Texas Southern.