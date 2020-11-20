Baytown Lee stuns Beaumont United

Ganders grab first win over BISD school since 2004

BEAUMONT, Texas — Baytown Lee left Beaumont with a stunning upset of Beaumont United Thursday night, shaking things up in District 9-5A-DI.

With the 28-21 win, the Ganders improve to (6-2, 4-2) while the Timberwolves fall to (4-3, 4-2).

While on paper it doesn't look like a huge upset, this marked the first time since 2004 that Baytown Lee had beaten a BISD school.

The victory also assured the Ganders a spot in the playoffs for the first time since 2009.

Baytown Lee led things 7-0 at the half thanks to a Christian Olige 13-yard touchdown, before stretching their lead to 20-7 in the second half. .

Beaumont United was able to get within a score in the fourth quarter before the Ganders were able to run out the clock on their final possession.

The Baytown Lee win also allowed Port Arthur Memorial to clinch at least a share of the district championship and top seed in 9-5A-DI.

Both teams will enjoy a district bye next week. After the break Lee will gear up for "The Game" against Baytown Sterling.