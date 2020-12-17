Area athletes take advantage of early signing period

BEAUMONT, Texas — Early signing period proved to be a busy one as multiple Southeast Texas athletes signed their National Letters of Intent.
Here's a look at this week's signees.
Port Arthur Memorial
Jordon Thomas - Football - Texas
Maleek Jones - Football - Tarleton State
West Orange-Stark
Tyrone Brown - Football - Baylor
Woodville
JaCorey Hyder - Football - UTSA
Beaumont United
Rolland Trent - Football - Texas Southern
Silsbee
Ayden Bell - Football - Lamar
Legacy Christian
Alex Potter - Football - Lamar
Port Neches-Groves
Grace Richard - Soccer - Lamar
Phoebe Borne - Softball - Southern Arkansas University Tech
Little Cypress-Mauriceville
Karson Friar - Softball - East Texas Baptist