Area athletes take advantage of early signing period

National Signing Day takes over the 409

BEAUMONT, Texas — Early signing period proved to be a busy one as multiple Southeast Texas athletes signed their National Letters of Intent.

Here's a look at this week's signees.

Port Arthur Memorial
Jordon Thomas - Football - Texas
Maleek Jones - Football - Tarleton State

West Orange-Stark
Tyrone Brown - Football - Baylor

Woodville
JaCorey Hyder - Football - UTSA

Beaumont United
Rolland Trent - Football - Texas Southern

Silsbee
Ayden Bell - Football - Lamar

Legacy Christian
Alex Potter - Football - Lamar

Port Neches-Groves
Grace Richard - Soccer - Lamar
Phoebe Borne - Softball - Southern Arkansas University Tech

Little Cypress-Mauriceville
Karson Friar - Softball - East Texas Baptist

